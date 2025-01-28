Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 12,234,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($26,902.58).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

