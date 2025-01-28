Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Eightco Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OCTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eightco has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.86.
About Eightco
