Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2025

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eightco Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OCTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eightco has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.