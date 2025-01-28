Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 36,684 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

