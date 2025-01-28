Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.