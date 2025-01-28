Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

