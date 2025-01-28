Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

