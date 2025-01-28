Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

