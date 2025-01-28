Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 716,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,524,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.