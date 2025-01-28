Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $18.91. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 12,832 shares.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.