Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $18.91. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 12,832 shares.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
