Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 446.3% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.2 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENMPF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
