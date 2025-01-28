Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 446.3% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.2 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENMPF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

