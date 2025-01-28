Epiq Partners LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

