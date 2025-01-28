Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MIST FY2029 Earnings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

MIST stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.78. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

