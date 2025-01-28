Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $3,978,380.37 billion for the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

