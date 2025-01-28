FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.