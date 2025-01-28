FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 5,807 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,612,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 484,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,604,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 273,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

