FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 597,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

