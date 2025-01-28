FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 497764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 161,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

