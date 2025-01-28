Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.84%.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.