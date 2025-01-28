First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

