First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 298 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.95 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.