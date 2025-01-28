First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $480,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,769,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.47.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
