First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 275.0% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

