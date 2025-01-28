Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shell stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.