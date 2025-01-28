Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 5,044 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 130,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0674 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.