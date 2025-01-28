Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

