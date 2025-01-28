Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.68 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

