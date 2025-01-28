Flex (FLEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $6,204,635.76 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Flex has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

