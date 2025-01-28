FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 558,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 139,320 shares.The stock last traded at $55.55 and had previously closed at $55.87.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 82,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.