Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 470 shares.The stock last traded at $88.09 and had previously closed at $86.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

