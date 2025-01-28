Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 470 shares.The stock last traded at $88.09 and had previously closed at $86.98.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.