Forte Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.