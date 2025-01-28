Forte Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.