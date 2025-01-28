Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

PIM opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

