Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 48,888 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

