Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 477,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 274,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 51.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 132.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

