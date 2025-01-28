Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after buying an additional 1,021,486 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 669.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 457,963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,223,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 432,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS BALT opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

