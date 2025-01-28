FOX (FOX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

FOX stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 366,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.