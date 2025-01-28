Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,530,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 648,708 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 208,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

