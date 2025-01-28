Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 871,596 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLBL opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.