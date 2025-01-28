FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

