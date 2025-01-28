FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day moving average is $528.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

