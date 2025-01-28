FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

