FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

