FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

