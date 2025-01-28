Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 267.9% in January

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

