GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

LON GCP opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.88) on Tuesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 67.80 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.41 million, a PE ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 341.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 55.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Infrastructure Investments will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £4,008.90 ($4,988.06). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

