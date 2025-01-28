Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $879,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2 %

Zscaler stock opened at $191.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

