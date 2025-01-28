Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
