Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $335.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.