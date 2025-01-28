Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIV opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

