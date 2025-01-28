Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. 1,328,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,138,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 812,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

