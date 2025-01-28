Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

